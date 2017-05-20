China, Myanmar conduct naval drills

The People's Liberation Army navy fleet, composed of three domestically made ships: missile destroyer Changchun, missile frigate Jingzhou and supply ship Chaohu, left Yangon on Sunday morning. The visit is part of a 180-day goodwill visit that will tour more than 20 countries in Asia, Europe, Africa and Oceania.

Chicago, IL

