Burmese Fortune Teller ET Appeals to Thai King in Koh Tao Murder Sentencing

Well-known mystic and fortune teller Daw Swe Swe Win-popularly known as ET-met the Thai ambassador to Burma yesterday in Rangoon, delivering a petition intended for Thailand's king. The letter requested amnesty in the case of two Burmese migrants sentenced to death for the double-murder of two British backpackers on the Thai island of Koh Tao in 2014.

