Burmese Fortune Teller ET Appeals to ...

Burmese Fortune Teller ET Appeals to Thai King in Koh Tao Murder Sentencing

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Well-known mystic and fortune teller Daw Swe Swe Win-popularly known as ET-met the Thai ambassador to Burma yesterday in Rangoon, delivering a petition intended for Thailand's king. The letter requested amnesty in the case of two Burmese migrants sentenced to death for the double-murder of two British backpackers on the Thai island of Koh Tao in 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Egypt
  4. Gunman
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,367 • Total comments across all topics: 280,775,811

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC