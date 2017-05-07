Burma: Two Islamic Schools Shuttered ...

Burma: Two Islamic Schools Shuttered in Rangoon

16 hrs ago Read more: Humans Rights Watch

The Burmese government should immediately reopen two madrasas, or Islamic religious schools, that local authorities sealed off in Rangoon on April 28, 2017, Human Rights Watch said today. The government should publicly commit to protecting the right to freedom of religion for all religious communities in Burma, including in worship, observance, practice, and teaching.

Chicago, IL

