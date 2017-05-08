Burma Army to Remove Landmines in Karen State

The Burma Army will remove landmines in Karen State following an agreement with the Karen National Union , according to Col Wunna Aung, spokesperson for the Burma Army and member of the Joint Ceasefire Monitoring Committee . After the KNU and the JMC discussed the military codes of conduct for the project at a three-day meeting in Rangoon last week, Col Wunna Aung said on Friday "both sides want mines to be cleared, but we will need to build trust."

