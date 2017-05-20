Burma Army Rejects UN Findings of Abu...

Burma Army Rejects UN Findings of Abuse in Arakan State

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Burma Army on Tuesday rejected allegations of human rights abuses during its crackdown on Rohingya Muslim last year, made by the United Nations in a report on the offensive that forced some 75,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. Burma's security forces committed mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya in a campaign that "very likely" amounted to crimes against humanity and possibly ethnic cleansing, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a report published in February.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Microsoft
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,098 • Total comments across all topics: 281,222,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC