Burma Army Rejects UN Findings of Abuse in Arakan State
The Burma Army on Tuesday rejected allegations of human rights abuses during its crackdown on Rohingya Muslim last year, made by the United Nations in a report on the offensive that forced some 75,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. Burma's security forces committed mass killings and gang rapes of Rohingya in a campaign that "very likely" amounted to crimes against humanity and possibly ethnic cleansing, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights said in a report published in February.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
