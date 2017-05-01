Burma Army Officer, Businessmen Arres...

Burma Army Officer, Businessmen Arrested for Drug Possession in Arakan State

A Burma Army officer, a soldier, and two businessmen were arrested in possession of stimulants with a street value of 880 million kyats in northern Arakan State on Monday morning, border police Major Zaw Zaw Nay Hein told The Irrawaddy. Maungdaw businessmen Thein Tun Naing and Zaw Oo drove a luxury Pajero vehicle 24 kilometers from Buthidaung-where Maj Ye Zeyar and Private Thein Naing, also in the car, were based-to Maungdaw Township on Monday morning.

