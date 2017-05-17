Burma Army Files Article 66(d) Lawsuit Over Satirical Piece
The Burma Army has filed a lawsuit against the chief editor and a columnist of The Voice Daily newspaper under Article 66 of the Telecommunication's Law over a satirical article questioning the country's peace process, according to the paper's executive editor. The article titled 'Kyi Htaung Su Thitsar'-meaning 'Oath Made in a Nation of Bullets'-was written by the paper's regular columnist who goes by the pen name British Ko Ko Maung and published on March 26. The title was a play on the army-produced film 'Pyi Htaung Su Thitsar'-translated as 'Union Oath'-that commemorated the country's 72nd Armed Forces Day and aired on state- and military-owned channels in early March.
