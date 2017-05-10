Buddhist Nationalists Say They Were Attacked First in Muslim Neighborhood Raid

Members of the Buddhist nationalist group that stormed a Muslim neighborhood in Mingalar Taung Nyunt Township on Tuesday in search of Rohingya "illegally" staying in the area, have said that local Muslims allegedly "attacked [them] first." The accusation was put forward at a press conference on Thursday in Rangoon by the Patriotic Monks Union to describe the events of May 9, in which The Irrawaddy reported that Buddhist monks had led a group of nationalists into the neighborhood just at around midnight.

