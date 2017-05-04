BDS resolutions are the antithesis of free expression
On Monday evening, Israel's Independence Day, George Washington University's student association narrowly rejected a resolution calling on the university to divest its resources from the only democracy in the Middle East. This resolution exemplifies the bigoted and alarming trend of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which must be constantly combatted.
