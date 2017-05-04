Bangladesh to share bandwidth with East Asian countries
A Singaporean Telecommunication Company is working to connect Bangladesh with Myanmar and few others East Asian countries through undersea cable for bandwidth sharing. To this end, Chairman and Managing Director of Blueberry Telecom, Cassidy NG would arrive here tomorrow to finalize the terms and conditions as well as sign a memorandum of understanding , said officials.
