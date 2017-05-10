Aust firms urged to invest in Myanmar

THOUGH Australian businesses are still cautious about doing business in Myanmar, they should not hesitate to enter the country, as both governments are committed to supporting bilateral economic ties, according to an Australian diplomat. Nick Cumpston, counsellor at the Australian Embassy, said in an exclusive interview that the Australian government would encourage its businesses to seize enormous opportunities in the emerging market, thanks to Myanmar's potential for faster growth in the near future.

Chicago, IL

