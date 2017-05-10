Aust firms urged to invest in Myanmar
THOUGH Australian businesses are still cautious about doing business in Myanmar, they should not hesitate to enter the country, as both governments are committed to supporting bilateral economic ties, according to an Australian diplomat. Nick Cumpston, counsellor at the Australian Embassy, said in an exclusive interview that the Australian government would encourage its businesses to seize enormous opportunities in the emerging market, thanks to Myanmar's potential for faster growth in the near future.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Nation.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Apr '17
|Twisted Bark
|2
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC