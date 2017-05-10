Aung San Suu Kyi met by protesters, c...

Aung San Suu Kyi met by protesters, criticism upon receiving Freedom of London award

Burma State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi receives Honorary Freedom of the City of London at Guildhall on May 8, 2017. Source: City of London BURMA's leader Aung San Suu Kyi was met with a group of protesters and criticism by human rights groups upon being awarded an Honorary Freedom of the City of London during an official state visit to the UK ahead of peace talks.

