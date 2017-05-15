Arakan Education Dept Director Threatens Local Editor with Defamation Charges

The director of Arakan State's education department threatened to sue the editor of a local weekly journal under controversial articles 66 of Burma's Telecommunications Act and Article 505 of the Penal Code after he published an article uncovering malpractice in the education department. U Aung Kyaw Tun told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday he was preparing to sue Kaung Mrat Naing, editor of Thazin Pan Khine , for an article titled "What's wrong with the salary of ethnic language teachers in Arakan State?" which was shared on the publication's Facebook on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.