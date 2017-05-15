Arakan Education Dept Director Threat...

Arakan Education Dept Director Threatens Local Editor with Defamation Charges

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The director of Arakan State's education department threatened to sue the editor of a local weekly journal under controversial articles 66 of Burma's Telecommunications Act and Article 505 of the Penal Code after he published an article uncovering malpractice in the education department. U Aung Kyaw Tun told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday he was preparing to sue Kaung Mrat Naing, editor of Thazin Pan Khine , for an article titled "What's wrong with the salary of ethnic language teachers in Arakan State?" which was shared on the publication's Facebook on Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Health Care
  5. American Idol
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,916 • Total comments across all topics: 281,081,054

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC