Arakan Education Dept Director Threatens Local Editor with Defamation Charges
The director of Arakan State's education department threatened to sue the editor of a local weekly journal under controversial articles 66 of Burma's Telecommunications Act and Article 505 of the Penal Code after he published an article uncovering malpractice in the education department. U Aung Kyaw Tun told The Irrawaddy on Tuesday he was preparing to sue Kaung Mrat Naing, editor of Thazin Pan Khine , for an article titled "What's wrong with the salary of ethnic language teachers in Arakan State?" which was shared on the publication's Facebook on Monday.
