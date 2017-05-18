ANP Chairman: NLD Should Build Trust With Military, Amend the Constitution

Arakan National Party chairman Dr. Aye Maung has urged the ruling National League for Democracy to build trust with the Burma Army, with an eye to amending the military-drafted 2008 Constitution through Parliament. "Wouldn't a constitutional amendment benefit the peace process? If the NLD thinks so, there must be a channel to amend the Constitution-and that would be amending it in Parliament," U Aye Maung, who is also the lawmaker for Ann Township, told reporters in Naypyidaw.

