Another undersea cable for the Bay of Bengal

For some time we have been pointing to the fact that , the Bay of Bengal is one of the least connected by cable despite being home to six of the world's 10 fastest growing economies. Something is being done about it: a private company and the Bangladesh government's undersea cable monopoly are entering into a joint venture to connect the landing point of SEA-ME-WE 4 in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, and the capital of the Rakhine State in Myanmar.

