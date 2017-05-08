An undated file picture of Kyauk Pyu ...

An undated file picture of Kyauk Pyu port in Myanmar. Photo : Handout

Read more: South China Morning Post

China is looking to take a stake of up to 85 percent in a strategically important sea port in Myanmar as part of its "Belt and Road" international trade and infrastructure plan, according to a media report. China is hoping concessions will be made on projects including Kyauk Pyu port if it abandons the Myitsone dam scheme in Myanmar, according to the Reuters news agency.

