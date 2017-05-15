Airport cabbie returns B100,000 to pa...

Airport cabbie returns B100,000 to passenger

Taxi driver Charan Sinsiri, second left, returns 100,100 baht cash he found in his cab to Myanmar passenger Waw Lay, left, at the Suvarnabhumi airport's taxi service zone in the early hours of Monday. A taxi driver has earned praise for returning about 100,000 baht cash to a Myanmar passenger picked up at Suvarnabhumi airport who accidently left his wallet in his cab on Sunday night.

