Advocates: NLD Govt Has Failed to Advance Press Freedom
The National League for Democracy government failed to make progress in increasing press freedom during its first year in office, local lobbyists and rights groups claimed on Tuesday, stressing that there is "no clear path forward" developed by the new government concerning the issue. One day before the World Press Freedom Day 2017, advocates from 14 local organizations-including the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners , Myanmar IT for Development Organization, PEN Myanmar, Myanmar Journalists Association, Yangon Journalism School, Burma News International and Article 19-issued an eight-page assessment report on the country's landscape concerning freedom of expression under one year of NLD government leadership.
