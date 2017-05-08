9 people, 20 cattle killed by strong ...

9 people, 20 cattle killed by strong wind assault in Myanmar

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

At least nine people and 20 cattle have been killed by strong wind assault and thunder strike in Myanmar over the past three days, the local 7-Day News quoted the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement as reported Monday. A total of 500 houses were also devastated by the natural disaster that hit Bago, Sagaing, Magway, Kayah and Kachin regions and states.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr '17 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan (Nov '16) Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,433 • Total comments across all topics: 280,862,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC