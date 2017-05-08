9 people, 20 cattle killed by strong wind assault in Myanmar

At least nine people and 20 cattle have been killed by strong wind assault and thunder strike in Myanmar over the past three days, the local 7-Day News quoted the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement as reported Monday. A total of 500 houses were also devastated by the natural disaster that hit Bago, Sagaing, Magway, Kayah and Kachin regions and states.

