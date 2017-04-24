Yangon protesters force closure of Muslim schools in Myanmar

A police officer stands provides security in front of a Muslim madrasa in Tharketa township in the outskirts of Yangon, Myanmar, Friday, April 28, 2017. Ultra-nationalist Buddhist monks and their supporters forced the closing of two Muslim school buildings in Yangon, claiming that they were built illegally, as tensions between the overwhelmingly Buddhist population and the Muslim minority continues after a violent conflict broke out in 2012 between ethnic Rakhine Buddhists and Muslim Rohingya.

