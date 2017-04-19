Yangon mob forces closure of Muslim s...

Yangon mob forces closure of Muslim schools in Myanmar

Ultra-nationalist Buddhist monks and their supporters have forced the closing of two Muslim schools in Yangon, Myanmar's biggest city, in a reminder that religious strife remains a threat to the country's stability. About a dozen monks and scores of supporters gathered Friday afternoon near the two Muslim madrassas while police stood by as protesters demanded that local officials close the buildings.

