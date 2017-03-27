WWII pilot to be reinterred in hometown
Family relatives from as far away as Alaska will be attending the ceremony, said Bart Rogers, historian of the Eastern Regional Airport. Born in Darkesville in 1916, Atkinson was killed on Oct. 29, 1941 while conducting a test pilot run with the Flying Tigers, a volunteer fighter group during World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC