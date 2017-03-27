WWII pilot to be reinterred in hometown

WWII pilot to be reinterred in hometown

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Family relatives from as far away as Alaska will be attending the ceremony, said Bart Rogers, historian of the Eastern Regional Airport. Born in Darkesville in 1916, Atkinson was killed on Oct. 29, 1941 while conducting a test pilot run with the Flying Tigers, a volunteer fighter group during World War II.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Mar 10 Notfitting 1
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Death Penalty
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,703 • Total comments across all topics: 279,988,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC