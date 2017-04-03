Widow, Friends of Murdered Journalist...

Widow, Friends of Murdered Journalist Urge For Progress in Case

Friends and relatives of a murdered local reporter are voicing their frustration at a lack of progress in the nearly four-month old investigation. The bruised body of Eleven Media Group's Ko Soe Moe Tun, 36, was found at about 1 a.m. on Dec. 13 on the Union Highway in Monywa Township, Sagaing Division.



