Water festival joyfully celebrated across Myanmar

Read more: Xinhuanet

Myanmar's traditional water festival entered into its second day Friday with people across the nation joyfully celebrating the event. The enthusiastic throwing of water during the festival symbolizes the washing away of the previous year's sins and the anticipation of starting a new year with a clean slate.

