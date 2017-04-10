USDP Congratulates Newly-elected KNU ...

USDP Congratulates Newly-elected KNU Leaders

The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

The Union Solidarity and Development Party congratulated newly-elected leaders of the Karen National Union , Burma's oldest ethnic armed organization last weekend. With the signature of USDP chairman U Than Htay, the party released the congratulation notice on Saturday, stating that the party was pleased and proud of the leaders who were elected during the KNU's 16th Congress.

Chicago, IL

