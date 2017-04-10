USDP Congratulates Newly-elected KNU Leaders
The Union Solidarity and Development Party congratulated newly-elected leaders of the Karen National Union , Burma's oldest ethnic armed organization last weekend. With the signature of USDP chairman U Than Htay, the party released the congratulation notice on Saturday, stating that the party was pleased and proud of the leaders who were elected during the KNU's 16th Congress.
