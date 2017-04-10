US Ambassador to Burma: 'We Urge All Parties to End the Fighting Now'

In an interview at the US Embassy in Rangoon in February, The Irrawaddy's English editor Kyaw Zwa Moe talked to the US Ambassador to Burma Scot Marciel about the country's troubles and achievements over the past year. There were 50 years of military rule, and there are a lot of big issues that have to be addressed-the relationship between civilians and the military, the constitution, the peace process, communal conflict, economic development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.