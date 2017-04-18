U Win Tin: Burma's Revolutionary Jour...

U Win Tin: Burma's Revolutionary Journalist

Three years to the day since Burma lost one of its leading intellectual figures, U Win Tin, The Irrawaddy looks back on his enduring legacy. A beloved democracy activist, journalist, founding member of the National League for Democracy and a former political prisoner, U Win Tin lives on as an emblem of persistence and bravery for those seeking true democratic change in Burma.

