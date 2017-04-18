Three Die in Cyclone Maarutha

Three Die in Cyclone Maarutha

Three people were killed in Irrawaddy Division as Cyclone Maarutha made landfall on Arakan State's coast and swept through southern coastal Burma on Sunday. One person was killed in Hinthada Township-about whom no information has yet been released-and two women died in Labutta Township after being electrocuted by a live wire damaged in the storm, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement.

