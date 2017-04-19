Thai-Myanmar border trade rises 250 mln USD in 2016-2017 fiscal year
Thai-Myanmar border trade value increased by 249.257 million U.S. dollars in the 2016-17 fiscal year which ended in March, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Wednesday. The border trade value between Myanmar and Thailand hit 1.369 billion dollars in 2016-2017 from 1.119 billion dollars in 2015-2016.
