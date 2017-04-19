Thai-Myanmar border trade rises 250 m...

Thai-Myanmar border trade rises 250 mln USD in 2016-2017 fiscal year

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

Thai-Myanmar border trade value increased by 249.257 million U.S. dollars in the 2016-17 fiscal year which ended in March, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Wednesday. The border trade value between Myanmar and Thailand hit 1.369 billion dollars in 2016-2017 from 1.119 billion dollars in 2015-2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i... Apr 5 Twisted Bark 2
News Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i... Jan '17 Einstein Nukes 11
News Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan Nov '16 Ainu 13
News Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16) Sep '16 Brexit 2
News Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16) Aug '16 Italy repeat 7 yr... 1
News Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15) Dec '15 Kid_Tomorrow 1
News Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15) Oct '15 Vote UKIP 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,409 • Total comments across all topics: 280,408,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC