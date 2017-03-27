Suu Kyi's New Govt Faces First Test A...

Suu Kyi's New Govt Faces First Test At Myanmar By-Polls Today

Yangon: Aung San Suu Kyi's government will face its first test at the ballot box on Saturday in by-elections around Myanmar seen as a barometer for growing disillusionment with her party a year after it took office. The euphoria that surrounded the democracy icon's landslide electoral win in 2015 has ebbed as her party struggles to push through promised reforms.

Chicago, IL

