Suu Kyi's New Govt Faces First Test At Myanmar By-Polls Today
Yangon: Aung San Suu Kyi's government will face its first test at the ballot box on Saturday in by-elections around Myanmar seen as a barometer for growing disillusionment with her party a year after it took office. The euphoria that surrounded the democracy icon's landslide electoral win in 2015 has ebbed as her party struggles to push through promised reforms.
Start the conversation, or Read more at UAport.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Florida's First TRYP by Wyndham Hotel Arrives i...
|Mar 10
|Notfitting
|1
|Buddhist Nationalists Disrupt Muslim Ceremony i...
|Jan '17
|Einstein Nukes
|11
|Burma Business Delegation Heads to Japan
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|13
|Meyer takes Rainbow Nation torch to Myanmar (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|Brexit
|2
|Earthquake 'more powerful than Italian quake' s... (Aug '16)
|Aug '16
|Italy repeat 7 yr...
|1
|Soaring aspirations of Myanmar's drone enthusiasts (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Kid_Tomorrow
|1
|Promoting the "Muslim threat" in Myanmar (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Vote UKIP
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC