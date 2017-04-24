Sniffer Dog Welfare Group Founded in ...

Sniffer Dog Welfare Group Founded in Memory of 'Sergeant Michael'

A charity group for the welfare of Burma's sniffer dogs will be established following the death of Rangoon's five-year-old German Shepherd bomb squad member during the Thingyan water festival. Sergeant Michael died of gastrointestinal problems on April 15. His handler family said the cause of his death was possibly intense fatigue, brought on after carrying out continuous missions as the only sniffer dog on duty in the country's biggest city.

