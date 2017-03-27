Residents of Shan State's Mong Hsu and Kyethi Head to the Polls

Constituents of Mong Hsu and Kyethi townships of central Shan State bucked a nationwide trend of low voter turnout in Burma's by-elections on Saturday. More than 15,000 out of 42,745 eligible voters cast their ballots across Mong Hsu Township's 44 polling stations before 1p.m., according to the Union Electoral Commission .

