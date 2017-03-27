Residents of Shan State's Mong Hsu an...

Residents of Shan State's Mong Hsu and Kyethi Head to the Polls

Constituents of Mong Hsu and Kyethi townships of central Shan State bucked a nationwide trend of low voter turnout in Burma's by-elections on Saturday. More than 15,000 out of 42,745 eligible voters cast their ballots across Mong Hsu Township's 44 polling stations before 1p.m., according to the Union Electoral Commission .

