RCSS/SSA-S National-level Political Dialogue at a Standstill

The Burma government and the Restoration Council of Shan State/Shan State Army-South have not yet reached an agreement on the venue for holding ethnic-based national-level dialogue in Shan State. "We've asked to hold the Shan political dialogue in Taunggyi or Panglong but we are still unable to agree on a venue," said RCSS/SSA-S spokesperson Col Sai La.

