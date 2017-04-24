Rangoon Lawmakers Demand Action from Officials over Lost Billions in Business Dealings

Rangoon Parliament's bill and public accounts committees on Wednesday urged the regional government to take action against officials responsible for billion kyat losses in state-private joint ventures under the previous government. Parliamentarians discussed joint venture projects that favored certain companies by offering reduced leases on government land and other mismanagement following the committees' reviews of the 2015-16 fiscal year report submitted to Parliament by Daw Khin Hla Than of the Auditor General's Office for Rangoon Division.

