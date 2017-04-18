Rangoon Judge Throws Out Defamation C...

Rangoon Judge Throws Out Defamation Case Against Journalist

Kyauktada Township judge U Than Naing Htwe rejected the defamation charge against Myanmar Now's chief editor Ko Swe Win on Friday, pointing out that the lawsuit had not been directly filed by the aggrieved party, according to legal adviser U Khin Maung Myint. Kyimyindaing Township resident and follower of Ma Ba Tha-a Burmese acronym for the Association for the Protection of Race and Religion-Ko Thet Myo Oo filed the case against Ko Swe Win in court in March, alleging that the journalist had defamed leading Ma Ba Tha monk U Wirathu.

