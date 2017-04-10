Rangoon Govt's Rock Bottom Rent Rates...

Rangoon Govt's Rock Bottom Rent Rates Lose Billions to Companies

The previous government agreed to lease commercial space to three construction companies in deals that have lost Rangoon's divisional government 13.153 billion kyats since 2015, according to a report from the auditor general's office. The report for the 2015-2016 fiscal year reveals space from three construction projects began as joint ventures between private companies and the Yangon City Development Committee has been leased to the companies at rates well below standard commercial rents for the area.

