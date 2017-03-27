Public Consultation Explores Potential for Future Political Party

In a two-day public consultation with stakeholders, four veteran activists from the 88 Generation Peace and Open Society discussed power politics and the potential for changed civil-military relations under the leadership of a new political party. Prominent activists, U Ko Ko Kyi, U Min Zeyar, U Mya Aye and Ko Thet Tun led the conference at the Union of Myanmar Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry from Thursday to Friday.

