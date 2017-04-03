Prepare for Climate Change Risks, Rep...

Prepare for Climate Change Risks, Report Urges

21 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

Burma must prepare for a dramatic climate shift of hotter temperatures, more rainfall, higher sea levels, and more tropical cyclones, warns a climate change report published this week. Data from 19 weather stations across the country operating since 1981 show Burma's climate is already changing-average temperatures and rainfall have both increased over this period.

Read more at The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine.

Chicago, IL

