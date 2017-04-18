Police: Ship Officer Killed Publisher Over Affair With Wife

Police: Ship Officer Killed Publisher...

13 hrs ago Read more: The Irrawaddy Newsmagazine

A cargo ship officer has been arrested on suspicion of stabbing to death a publisher for allegedly having an affair with his wife, according to Rangoon police. Ko Wai Yan Heinn, 27, the publisher and editor of weekly news journal the Iron Rose, was found dead with 15 stab wounds in the chest and abdomen at his office in Pazundaung's Ward 2 on April 16. Police arrested U Aung Ko Ko, an officer for a Singapore-based shipping company, for the crime and said in a statement that the murder was not linked with Iron Rose stories that criticized generals of Burma's former junta.

Chicago, IL

