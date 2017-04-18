Police Hunt for Killer of Publisher Who Criticized Former Regime

Police are searching for clues to identity the killer of a weekly news magazine publisher in Rangoon's Pazundaung Township. Ko Wai Yan Heinn, 27, the publisher and editor of Iron Rose, was found dead with 15 stab wounds in the chest and abdomen on Sunday at the journal's office in Pazundaung's Ward 2. According to front-page images available online, the journal was critical of generals of Burma's former junta and their affiliated businesspeople.

