Pewsey volunteers loving life in Myanmar

11 hrs ago

AN adventurous duo from Pewsey are just seven months into a two-year volunteering project in Myanmar but they say this was one of the best decisions they have ever made. Since September, Melani Oliver, 53, has worked with Civil Society leaders to encourage communities to get more involved in the democratic process and her partner Chris Stevens, 66, has been helping children with disabilities.

Chicago, IL

