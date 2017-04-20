People gather by the river after news...

People gather by the river after news of the ferry sinking in Pathein, Myanmar. Photo: AP

At least 20 people were killed when a boat carrying scores of wedding guests collided with a river barge at night in western Myanmar, authorities said on Saturday, with more feared drowned as rescue workers renewed their search in daylight. Most of the dead were women, according officials, who said the boat sank on Friday evening on a river in Pathein, a port city west of the commercial capital Yangon.

Chicago, IL

