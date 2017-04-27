Overloaded cargo ship capsizes in Mya...

Overloaded cargo ship capsizes in Myanmar

Read more: Xinhuanet

A cargo ship capsized while loading over-weight goods at a port in Yangon on late Wednesday, the official Global New Light of Myanmar reported Thursday. With eight crew members on board, the ship, MV Shwe Let Wa, running on Yangon-Sittway coastal route, sank at 06:20 p.m. local time while loading goods at Bargayar Port in Kyimyindine township, west of Yangon.

