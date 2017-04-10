Opposition Parties, Nationalist Group Denounce Ministry's Defense of Journalist

Burma's opposition parties and a nationalist Buddhist group denounced the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture for saying that a Myanmar Now journalist who has been sued for criticizing Burmese nationalist monk U Wirathu has not contravened any law. The ministry letter was issued last week in response to a request by the journalist Ko Swe Win for a summary of its views on the lawsuits against him, filed under Article 66 of the Telecommunications Law-in Mandalay-and Article 295 of Burma's penal code-in Rangoon.

