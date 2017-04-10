NK involvement suspected in murder of...

NK involvement suspected in murder of judge's daughter: dossier

Korea Herald

A declassified diplomatic dossier has revealed suspicions that North Korea may have been involved in the death of the daughter of a Myanmarese judge, who sentenced one of its terrorist agents to death for the 1983 Rangoon Bombing. The daughter of the justice who tried two North Korean suspects in the attack on a South Korean diplomatic delegation in the capital city of the Southeast Asian country died in 1985, while studying in Japan.

Chicago, IL

