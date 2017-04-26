NFA to lead discussion on ASEAN food security situation
State-run grains agency National Food Authority is now the forefront of Association of Southeast Asian Nations discussion on the current food situation in the region, with a specific focus on the region's rice reserve mechanism. On behalf of the Philippine government, the NFA is now hosting the 37th meeting of the ASEAN Food Security Reserve Board being attended by representatives from 10 member-countries.
