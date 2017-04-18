Newsmagazine publisher stabbed to death in Myanmar
Authorities in Myanmar should swiftly identify and bring to justice the killer of newsmagazine publisher Wai Yan Heinn, the Committee to Protect Journalists said today. The journalist was found dead on April 16 with 15 stab wounds to his chest and abdomen at his Yangon-based office, news reports said.
