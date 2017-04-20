News Feed
Chinese giant telecommunications equipment company Huawei launched a programme yesterday to send 10 outstanding students from Myanmar to learn the culture and study information and communications technology at its office in China. Under the programme called "Seeds for the Future", the students were selected from the Yangon University of Computer Science and Thanlyin Technological University.
