Nationalists Appeal to Govt to Sue Myanmar Now Correspondent

A Mandalay sub-group of nationalist Buddhist association Ma Ba Tha submitted a 8,800-signature petition to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Culture on Tuesday, requesting the government sue Myanmar Now's chief correspondent Ko Swe Win. "[Ko] Swe Win repeatedly insulted U Wirathu," senior abbot and the general secretary of Mandalay Ma Ba Tha Sayadaw U Kuthala explained at a press conference on Tuesday, referring to Burma's infamous ultranationalist monk .

