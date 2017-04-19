Nationalist Mob Closes Two Islamic Sc...

Nationalist Mob Closes Two Islamic Schools in Rangoon

Two madrasas near downtown Rangoon were sealed off by an alleged Buddhist nationalist group on Friday evening, making the accusation that the Islamic schools were operating as mosques, without official permission. Residents in the area, which includes Anawmar 11 and 12 streets in Thaketa Township, said the religious buildings were shut down without any official decree.

